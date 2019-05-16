Canada loves cocaine, says new survey

Canada? More like Cocainada, am I right? No? Well, researchers at the Global Drug Survey seem to agree with me.

The survey, led by Dr. Adam Winstock surveyed more than 130,000 people across nearly 40 countries, sought to find out the different drug habits of several countries.

1,960 Canadians were asked how many days they’ve used cocaine in the past 12 months.

Out of the 36 countries surveyed, Canada came in second place, trailing only Scotland. The median number for Canadians was 10, meaning that Canadians use a little booger sugar just under once a month.

Scotland just beat us out, at 12 white nights a year. Brazil, Italy, Portugal, Denmark and England all also tied Canada for second place, so we definitely weren’t blowing away the competition by any means.

Cocaine is pricey, just about everyone knows that. But despite this, the price of cocaine in Canada was more than a bump below the global average of $120. The study found that the average gram costs the typical Canadian around $85.

Canadians buy cocaine, and they feel safe while doing it. Just under 70 percent of those surveyed reported “totally” trusting that their dealer wouldn’t be violent or abusive.

It doesn’t just end with cocaine, either. Canadians are just doing drugs, whether they be authentic or synthetic. Canadians’ use of new psychoactive substances (NPS), drugs which are barely legal copycat drugs, are common to Canadians as well.

The report found that 12 percent of Canadians use NPS, which again won a silver medal in the study, and was nearly three times higher than the global average of 4.3 percent.

“NPS vary widely in their risk profile with inconsistent composition and potency often being significant factors in the risks they pose,” the report reads.

“Drugs with a psychedelic effect profile (including LSD imitations) are on the increase while potent novel opioid drugs like acetyl fentanyl and carfentanyl have been responsible for scores of deaths in Canada and these are the ones to watch in future years.”

