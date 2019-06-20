Canadian News

Canada needs investment and innovation, not taxation and regulation

The focus on investment and innovation in lieu of ineffective punitive approaches is sensible.
The focus on investment and innovation in lieu of ineffective punitive approaches is sensible.
Peter Copeland Montreal, QC
5 mins read

Even if one is not inclined to “market” approaches, a limited role of government, low levels of subsidies or taxation, there are a few simple facts that suggest that the dominant taxation and regulation policy mix on climate and the environment is left wanting. Andrew Scheer’s proposal, released yesterday, aims to change that. Though it is short on detail in parts, the overall approach is reasonable, and friendly to growth and innovation—the keys to success in climate and environmental policy.

First of all, Canada’s emissions are a small fraction of global GHG totals. What amount to small-impact taxation initiatives are not the most effective way to bring down global emissions levels, though economists agree, that if designed correctly, carbon taxes are effective ways to reduce emissions without harming growth. The problem is that most taxation schemes do not meet these standards.

Secondly, Canada has seen improvements in environmental indices, most notably air quality since the 70s, and declining levels of GHG emissions per person, and relative to GDP increases since 1990. The United States has seen recent improvements in GHG emissions due to a mix of factors, though many agree that the main ones include fracking and natural gas use.

One of the main problems with punitive measures is that consumers and producers find ways to circumvent the impositions against carbon emitting practices, known as “carbon leakage.” Producers can rejig their supply chain so as to absorb the cost imposed by the regulation. This can mean more carbon-intensive production of a good somewhere in the supply chain outside of the reach of the regulation, or higher emissions levels due to longer transportation routes if inputs are sought from places with lower prices and environmental standards, for example.

Hypothetically, there are ways around this—designing policies that mitigate the ability of companies to do this. Though this is easier said than done, as the level of complexity increases as the number of variables that must be accounted for and controlled multiplies. Like the global taxation and regulation proposals, the sheer complexity and cost makes the efforts to control for all possible avoidance measures largely futile.

Regulation and taxation are important, but at the end of the day, technological improvements allow wealth to increase and emissions to decrease in tandem. The way forward from a policy perspective should be to focus on investment in technology and innovation.

It is often said that the problem is so dire that major interventions are required. The fact of the matter is, climate change and its effects are but one group among many problems and threats that the human species faces at any given time. Developments in artificial intelligence, geopolitical instability, privacy threats, poverty, disease, weapons development, and genetic engineering are just some on the long list of existential threats to consider.

One need not be an expert in modelling and forecasting to recognize that the ability to predict—and to specify that prediction—decreases with the size, scope, number of variables, and time scale that must be taken into account in a predictive model. Forecasting in the realm of human action is notoriously difficult, and social scientists rarely keep their long-term forecasts within a standard deviation of accuracy. The climate is, along with the human brain, one of the most complex “systems” in the known world, and to think that we can project what the effects of temperature increases will be in the long run with precise levels of confidence and specificity is hubristic to say the least.

We can clearly see that there is a problem and that something should be done about it, but this is very different from blanket statements about emergency and crisis that have been made repeatedly, and have failed to materialize since the environmental movement began in the 70s.

Forecasting techniques can take into account general trends that are expected to continue, increase, or decrease into the future. They cannot adequately take into account the many unforeseen variables that only seem to have been predictable in hindsight.

Who predicted on the basis of strong, empirically-based reasoning and theoretical modelling the development of the steam or the combustion engine, DNA sequencing, the internet, mobile phones, election results, etc.? The answer is no one because the concept of a highly predictive model about complex systems, years into the future is a contradiction in terms.

What the best climate scientists and environmental researchers are saying on the basis of good evidence is that there is a problem, and that it is wise to do something about it. The forecasts, when done well, are up front about the variables and assumptions in the models, and include scenarios with different assumptions about what will change and what won’t in the future.

In the public debate, there is seldom much consideration of costs relative to the benefits of different approaches, the role of increasing prosperity in mitigating damages, and the relative value of climate and environmental initiatives compared to efforts to deal with many other current and future problems that we may face.

The IPCC engages in this sort of cost-benefit analysis about climate change and the strategies designed to mitigate it.

William Nordhaus, co-recipient of the 2018 prize in economics, drew attention to the fact that climate change policies must be attentive to economics and cost, and that carbon taxes could be effective, though under certain conditions. He developed models to show the cost of climate change and policies designed to mitigate it relative to GDP growth projections.

Bjorn Lomborg has been working with over 300 economists from around the world to compare the costs and benefits of different strategies aimed at mitigating climate change and dealing with its effects, as well as ranking and prioritizing them in comparison to the UN Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals.

What is clear is that the ability to deal with large-scale problems increases with higher levels of wealth, where “wealth” in this case just serves as an indicator of the collective human capacity to mobilize resources to meet challenges.

The Liberal environmental strategy was high on moral rhetoric and “emergency” talk, but lacking on practicality and effectiveness, focused as it is primarily on taxation and regulation.

Andrew Scheer released his plan yesterday. You can watch here, and read about it here.

The focus on investment and innovation in lieu of ineffective punitive approaches is sensible. The measures designed to incentivize investment in green tech on the part of consumers and producers are potentially positive-sum, and likely to result in positive feedback loops if done well—consumers and producers can have a mutually beneficial interest in green products and services.

One might yet wonder how much innovation Canada can foster, how effective the home tax  and patent credits, and regulation focused on major emitters will be, and for good reason. The plan lays out a trajectory, and not too many specifics.

There is, in my view, one significant problem, albeit only from the “purist” perspective—the interventionist taxation and subsidy approach. When you tax everyone to subsidize a small group—or vice-versa—and do it frequently and with large sums of money, special interest lobbying becomes the norm. This is already business as usual in the Western democracies, but has arguably worsened under the tenure of consecutive regimes of all political stripes who have enacted the same type of special interest policies for different agendas.

From the perspective of politicians, interest group support is crucial to electoral success; from the perspective of businesses, once a certain scale is achieved, the marginal value of dollars spent on lobbying is higher than that spent on capital, labour, or technological innovations. The policies should be designed in ways that limit interest group politics and reduce the incentive to lobby rather than innovate.

Whether or not the plan can be effective if turned into a reality, it is a good start and a welcome addition to the public conversation. I’d wager most moderate voters see the proposal as reasonable and better than what they might have expected from the Conservatives.

Canadian News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
7.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected