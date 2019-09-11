Canada uncertain whether man connected to West Bank ‘honour killing’ is in the country

The government of Canada is currently investigating the possibility that Ihab Ghrayeb, a man linked to the possible honour killing of his sister Israa Ghrayeb, came to Canada following reports by Middle Eastern outlets stating that this is the case.

Israa Ghrayeb worked as a makeup artist before her death and had amassed a sizeable Instagram following. She was killed on August 22 after members of her family witnessed an Instagram video that she’d posted showing her and with her fiancé-to-be before their marriage.

This led to a series of attacks from family members and ultimately her death which many have called an “honour killing.”

“Israa Ghrayeb, a 21-year-old makeup artist, allegedly was first attacked by her father and brothers at her home in Beit Sahour, just outside of Bethlehem,” reports CBC. “Attempting to escape the attack, she reportedly either jumped or fell from a window, injuring her spine in the fall. She was taken to the hospital.”

“According to news reports from the region, her family came to the hospital and ordered nursing staff out of the room. Israa Ghrayeb’s screams and pleas for help can be heard in a video shot by a Palestinian nurse from just outside the room.

The 21-year-old was later found dead in her home only days later.

Protests across the West Bank soon erupted over the death of Ghrayeb, who many are calling a feminist hero.

Reports from across the Middle East now claim that her brother is back in Canada; though, there is little evidence to suggest he has ever been in Canada.

#كلنا_اسراء_غريب #israaghrayeb#canada

Canada we're giving you this case to handle, please don't disappoint us like arabs did and take the RIGHT decision against her brothers, father and cousin. this is not something to be forgotten through the days or even years. please canada — Israa Ghrayeb (@israaghraieb) August 31, 2019

Still, those mourning the loss hope that he is found in the country and receives a punishment which will likely be far worse than if he were arrested in his native country.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has been conducting passport checks, but they have so far produced no evidence that Ihab Ghrayeb is in the country.