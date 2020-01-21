Canada’s ambassador to China to be questioned over dodgy ties to the regime

Federal members of parliament have summoned Canada’s ambassador to China for an “unprecedented hearing” about his questionable relationship with the Chinese state, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

The ambassador in question, named Dominic Barton, has been criticized for serving as an apologist for the communist state, who amongst other breaches of human rights, have imprisoned two Canadians on dodgy charges.

The special committee on Sino-Canadian relations voted in favour of procuring Barton to appear in cross-examination on February 7th. The summoning will mark the 14th month since those two Canadians were imprisoned.

This summoning was initially proposed by Conservative MPs, who was well as interviewing Barton, also plan to have Justin Trudeau and the Minister of Foreign Affairs testify.

They have also, rather pugnaciously, threatened to travel to China so to interview witnesses if officials from the country refuse to testify.

Conservative Member of Parliament Garnett Genuis told the House of Commons that Barton “was part of a corporate retreat in Kashgar, four miles from a Uighur concentration camp. He has, in his own words, ‘drank the Kool-Aid on China’. Dominic Barton has no prior diplomatic experience.”