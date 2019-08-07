Canadian Armed Forces combat engineer charged with two counts of Sexual Assault

Private Shane Cody Hounsell, a Regular Force member with 1 Combat Engineer Regiment, 3 Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton is facing two counts of Sexual Assault after a criminal investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS).

According to a National Defence news release, Hounsell was charged on July 26 following allegations reported to the Military Police in Edmonton by a civilian.

“These charges are the result of a thorough criminal investigation, and are indicative of our commitment and resolve to ensure that those responsible for committing sexually-based offences within the Canadian Armed Forces are brought to justice,” said Lt.-Commander Bryan MacLeod of the CFNIS.

Hounsell’s court date has been set for September 5 and will take place at the Provincial Courthouse in Morinville, Alta. According to the news release, it will now be handled by the civilian justice system.

“The CFNIS is a specialized unit established within Canadian Forces Military Police Group (CFMP Gp). Its primary mandate is to investigate serious and sensitive matters in relation to Department of National Defence (DND) property, DND employees and CAF personnel serving in Canada and around the world,” National Defence explains.

More information is yet to be disclosed, and likely will not until after the accused’s first court appearance.