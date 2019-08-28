Canadian Armed Forces soldier with alleged neo-Nazi ties relieved of duties, weapons seized

A soldier with alleged links to a neo-Nazi group has been relieved of his duties, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of National Defence, Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews was relieved as apart of necessary action due to the severity of the allegations.

“This action was deemed necessary, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the risk to unit morale and cohesion,” said the spokesperson in an email to Global News.

According to the Winnipeg Free Press, allegations started when the Press had found that Mathews was allegedly recruiting for a white supremacist network The Base.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Beausejour, Manitoba on August 19, where Mathews was detained, then released, after a number of firearms were seized.

The spokesperson also stated that Mathews had a request for a voluntary release from the Canadian Armed Forces. The request had been in progress since April, and was expedited and expected to be finalized “within weeks,” according to Global News.

“It is incumbent of our leaders to know their soldiers and to take measures when they have acted in a manner that is not aligned with our beliefs and culture of respect for all people,” the spokesperson added.

“We have taken decisive action and we will continue to exert full energy in removing those from our ranks who harbour extremist ideologies.”