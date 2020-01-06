Canadian auto sales drop for first time in over ten years

Sales of passenger vehicles and light trucks saw a decrease of 3.6 percent in 2019 compared it 2018, according to figures by Des Rosiers Automotive Reports.

The dip marks the industry’s first year-over-year decline in over a decade, though Des Rosiers’ figures do show that 2019 remained the fourth-best sales year on record. Des Rosiers’ figures show vehicles sold last year at 1,914,357, with 109,584 sold in December.

That figure is down from 2018’s sales figure, at 1,984,992.

The sale of passenger cars dropped a whopping 16.1 percent to 484,687, though light truck sales, including sport utility vehicles, rose by 1.6 percent, to 1,429,670.

Des Rosiers highlights that 2019 saw high sales of sport utility vehicles, with figures breaking the 900,000 mark for the first time on record.