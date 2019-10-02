Canadian government tweets children’s rhyme about “Jack and Jill” getting sexually transmitted diseases

The official Government of Canada Health Twitter account decided to celebrate the hashtag #RandomActsofPoetryDay in a bizarre way.

The GovCanHealth used the hashtag as an opportunity to talk about sexually transmitted diseases by way of a rendition of the popular nursery rhyme “Jack and Jill”.

The tweet has been deleted since it was published this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Along with the poem, the department redirected users to a link on the Government of Canada website which teaches Canadians about “safer condom use”.

“A condom is a protective barrier for use during sex. When used properly, it provides effective protection against many sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and pregnancy,” writes the Government of Canada website.

“This is done by providing a protective barrier from skin-to-skin contact and preventing the exchange of bodily fluids (such as semen).”