Canadian media fawns over Trudeau’s new beard

Trudeau’s new beard is causing Canadian media to have another serious case of so-called “Trudeau Mania”.

The Canadian Press, a wire service in which client news outlets pay a monthly fee and are able to redistribute their content, wrote an article about Trudeau’s new scruff, and much of the mainstream media ran the piece.

National News Watch, the National Post, and City News were all among the news outlets that ran the article delving into Trudeau’s new salt-and-pepper beard. Vice Canada also went out of its way to cover Trudeau’s new look.

The news report suggests Trudeau is “sporting a new, more serious look” by growing out a beard.

The beard, which was described by the press as a “more serious look,” was grown over a two week period that Trudeau spent in Costa Rica.

The photo, which was posted on Instagram by Trudeau’s official photographer Adam Scotti, has some wondering how a beard makes Trudeau any more competent.

The beard also managed to trend on Canadian Twitter, with the hashtag #TrudeauBeard making its way to number three on the country’s trends. Some users were thankful that the trend was something as meaningless as a beard, comparing Canada’s scandals to the impeachment process currently ongoing with our neighbours to the south.

I'd like to thank my American friends for providing perspective on just how fortunate we Canadians are that when our leader is a trending hashtag on Twitter it's for something insignificant. #trudeaubeard — 🖤✒️🇨🇦Kenneth Scott🏆✊🍼 (@philoveritas79) January 7, 2020

😄😄😄Madness but sure Americans would die for this kind of scandal. #trudeaubeard https://t.co/f54yz3umOn — Janet Lore (@ScanetJanet) January 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Trudeau rock facial hair, though. For much of his public life, Trudeau rocked a moustache and goatee. The facial hair has not made an appearance since becoming prime minister.

Trudeau is the first prime minister to grow a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell, who served from 1894 to 1896.