Canadian quarantined in Wuhan staying for her cat

Kristina Shramko has decided to remain in Wuhan in order to stay with her cat, Kitya, despite having the opportunity to go back to Canada.
Kristina Shramko has decided to remain in Wuhan in order to stay with her cat, Kitya, despite having the opportunity to go back to Canada.
Kristina Shramko has decided to remain in Wuhan in order to stay with her cat, Kitya. Wuhan has been under lockdown since Jan. 23 in the wake of the coronavirus that began there and has now infected at least 67,000 people and killed more than 1,500. The majority of cases have been in the Hubei province, where the city of Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, is located.

China has so far quarantined more than 50 million people in the Hubei province and all transportation in and out has been shut down.

Shramko can leave her loft in Wuhan, although officers will check her temperature and she is required to wear a mask. Officers patrol the street and and shops to make sure that people comply with the precautions.

Shramko was born and raised in Vancouver and met her boyfriend in Wuhan during a month-long trip to the city. She moved there to be with him about a year prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Shramko’s boyfriend was not in Wuhan at the time of the shutdown due to a business trip. He isn’t allowed to return as per the quarantine rules, so he is currently staying with his family in another province.

Shramko had initially registered herself to be on an evacuation flight when Canadian authorities began chartering flights to get citizens back to Canada, however the strict no-pet policy forced Shramko to make the tough decision to remain in Wuhan to take care of her cat.

“I don’t know when the epidemic will be over so it’s kind of abandoning her in a way, even if I give her to a friend,” Shramko told Business Insider.

Shramko went on to describe the mental conditions of living in quarantine.

“After a month of just being alone and not having that much human interaction, it really takes its toll mentally,” Shramko said

“It’s pretty much a ghost town outside,” she said. “I live directly across from a huge mall and this mall was always packed with people. Even the street to get into the mall’s parking lot was always busy. Now, there are no cars at all and nobody outside.”

Shramko described many of the grocery stores shelves as being barren. She spends her time working on her YouTube channel, watching a Chinese version of Netflix, reading books and playing with Kitya.

She communicates often with her boyfriend and family back in Canada.

“They update me on what they’re hearing about the coronavirus in Canada and I let them know what’s going on in China,” she said.

The Chinese government has extended foreigner visas as a result of the epidemic, however money is getting tight for those forced to stay in quarantine.

“Nobody is working right now so there is no income,” Shramko said. “I’m trying to save as much money as possible since we don’t know when all of this will be over.”

Shramko was initially unphased by the coronavirus lockdown.

“In my mind, a super contagious and deadly virus just didn’t seem real,” she said. “It seemed like something you only saw in movies. After a few weeks, it really kicked in that this was a serious matter.”

Shramko said she understands the circumstances she’s in and doesn’t resent the Chinese government’s handling of the virus.

“I can’t say that I’ve put all my faith in the Chinese government, but I can say that they are doing their best,” she said. “It’s a highly contagious virus, so it’s hard to control.”

Shramko is getting restless to return to Canada now and wishes the government would allow her to take her cat on the plane.

“She’s been there for me throughout this whole quarantine,” Shramko said of her cat. “I should be there for her, too.”

