Canadian war veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday

A 99-year-old Canadian war veteran wants one thing for his 100th birthday, and the internet is looking to make his dreams a reality.

Fred Arsenault, who served with the Cape Breton Highlanders during World War II, had his photo posted to Reddit, where it went viral. It was later posted by Mayor John Tory as well as NewsTalk 1010 AM’s Twitter.

Encouraging people to send birthday cards to WWII veteran Fred Arsenault. He's turning 100 on March 6. Let's get those cards in the mail to let him know we thank him for his service and wish him a very happy 100th birthday!

Thanks to @NEWSTALK1010 for sharing this post today. pic.twitter.com/rkTHfQoQxH — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 3, 2020

“I’m a WW2 veteran about to turn 100 years old on March 6th, 2020 and would like to receive 100 birthday cards,” reads the sign.

Arsenault’s address is also included on the sign.

Twitter replies to Mayor Tory’s tweet show a number of people from across the globe who say they’ve already sent cards, including many from the Netherlands, where the post also went viral.