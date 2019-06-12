Canadians are trolling Trudeau over boxed water comments

Earlier this week the Prime Minister awkwardly stumbled when asked how his own family had reduced their plastic use.

Watch Trudeau's stumbling response to reporter who asked him "What do you and your family do to cut back on plastics"



Good hair doesn't buy you smarts!#cdnpoli #plasticpollution #sunnyways pic.twitter.com/GsmQzFQqbp — Canadabuster (@Canadabuster) June 10, 2019

The unsatisfactory answer from the PM came after his government announced plans to ban many single-use plastics. The move to ban single-use plastics has already been panned as pointless and risky as most alternatives either risk harming some individuals or have the potential to do more environmental damage in the long-run.

In response, it seems many Canadians now appear to be trolling the PM by using prop boxed waters in their photos and videos.

Huttges Renovations Contracting interestingly posted the following video with the caption, ” Just loading up our drink box water bottle sorta thing before we get our day started…”

Just loading up our drink box water bottle sorta thing before we get our day started… Публикувахте от Huttges Renovations & Contracting в Сряда, 12 юни 2019 г.

While Twitter user @wikijeff posted a photo with an “available at Loblaws” tag, likely making a dig at the recent decision from the Trudeau government to provide the company millions in aid in order to purchase and install energy efficient fridges.

Outside of social media users, MPs also appear to have joined in on the trolling, with Rachael Harder posting the following on Instagram.

A huge shout out to all those who are committed to drinking out of “box water bottles sort of things” @tylerogrins #cdnpoli #environment #trudeaulogic #mplife

A post shared by Rachael Harder (@rachaelhardermp) on Jun 12, 2019 at 10:55am PDT

Conservative candidate Sarah Fischer posted a video of herself attempting to drink water from a box. It was suboptimal.

Even the leader of the opposition appears to have joined in at his recent garden party.

At CPC Leader Andrew Scheer’s garden party tonight. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/aRHBHejZeP — Elizabeth Thompson (@LizT1) June 11, 2019

What do you think about the plan to ban single-use plastics? Will you be taking water-boxes? Join the conversation by commenting below!