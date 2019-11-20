Canadians must stand against rising tide of anti-Semitism on university campuses

We live in a disturbing era.

It seems that the discredited ideas of the 20th century like Communism and Fascism — which were discredited at the cost of hundreds of millions of lives — are making a resurgence.

Most disturbingly, the resurgence of those ideas is increasingly taking place among some young people, who seem to be thinking “let’s give these ideas a try, surely they won’t fail again.”

And alongside the resurgence of interest in fascism and communism is an age-old hatred that led to some of the most horrific crimes our world has ever seen: Anti-Semitism.

Now, anti-Semitism is on the march, even here in Canada.

And it’s growing in the places controlled by Canada’s increasingly corrupt elitist class: Canadian universities.

Of course, anti-Semitism is often hidden under the guise of anti-Israel sentiment, as if hating on the world’s only Jewish-majority nation and constantly targeting Israel for condemnation — while ignoring actual human rights abuses in authoritarian states like China and Iran — isn’t obviously about more than a difference of opinion with Israel’s government.

And one key aspect of rising anti-Semitism is the fact that some people come to this country from nations where anti-Semitism runs rampant, yet the coward politicians are too afraid to confront or address this reality or speak out in defence of Jewish Canadians.

Consider the fact that hate crimes against Jewish People are the largest category of hate crimes, and are rising fast, yet most politicians on the left have nothing to say about it. Justin Trudeau was quick to go to the cameras and talk about what ended up being the hoax cutting of a Hijab, but has not used that same level of emotion or his national platform to condemn the rise of hate towards Jewish Canadians.

And that hate is increasingly being spread in some truly diabolical ways, including what happened recently at the University of Toronto.

The Hillel group at U of T requested accessible Kosher food be made available, and received a response from the external commissioner of the U of T graduate students union saying that the union “might be reluctant to bring the motion as a result of Hillel being ‘pro-Israel’.” That is crazy.

The idea here is that because some people on the U of T graduate students union don’t like Israel that should somehow block Jewish students from requesting Kosher food? What the hell is that?

After a huge backlash, the UofT graduate students union issued an apology, and said the request for Kosher food will be considered.

But does anyone think for a second that they would have backed down if the story didn’t go public? Of course not.

The fact that it even came to this is a clear example of the anti-Semitism that is festering on too many university campuses across Canada, often aided and abetted by taxpayer-funded professors who are extremist radicals who have no business teaching anybody anything.

Canadians fought and died to defeat the anti-semitic Nazis, and we stood for decades with our allies to stop the spread of Communism.

If we turn back now and allow those ideas to spread once again – this time within our own society – then we will be spitting on the memory of everyone who died so we could be free.

We must not let that happen.

We must stand against anti-Semitism, and turn back the rising tide of hate before it’s too late.