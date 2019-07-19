Canadians tear apart The Weather Network after it suggests they should stop eating beef

According to The Weather Network Canadians can save the planet by eating less beef.

If you really want to help save the planet, you could seriously consider limiting the amount of beef you eat. pic.twitter.com/eoOFeLc1l5 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 19, 2019

The video report released by the forecaster claims that Canadians should eat a burger and a half less each week to help feed the world’s growing population.

Despite the network’s best intentions, Canadians from all across the country lashed back at the suggestion, many telling the company to stick to reporting (or misreporting) the weather.

You lads can’t even predict the weather 2 days from now with any clear accuracy. But please, don’t let that stop you from pontificating about our planetary future.— Lesbian Conservative (@lesbianoutsider) July 19, 2019

How about this: do the weather report. That is all. I’ll decide for myself what I eat— GreatM3rlinsBeard (@m3rlins) July 19, 2019

Can you please focus your time and efforts on better weather forecasting please. Please leave my diet and other politically charged click bait stories out of your scope of work. I will now be actively seeking a new weather service provider.— Devon Walker (@Walkerfarm306) July 19, 2019

What do you think about The Weather Network’s suggestion? Will you cut back on your beef consumption? Please comment and let us know below!