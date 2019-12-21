Culture

Cancel culture has become a parody of itself and should be ignored

Cancellation has gone from being a career-ending blindside to a badge that means “I was alive before 2014,” and nothing more. Let’s ignore it.
Cancellation has gone from being a career-ending blindside to a badge that means “I was alive before 2014,” and nothing more. Let’s ignore it.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Cancel culture, the practice of digging up dirt from people’s pasts or taking comments out of context to end the careers and legacies of celebrities and even historical figures should no longer be acknowledged by the public. No one should pay attention to it anymore. Cancel culture is cancelled.

As we’ve seen before, social movements and behaviours that start out innocently enough become weaponized by people that are hungry for power and ready to ruin careers. Instances of these types of cancellations predate the internet, but “cancel culture” as we know it now seems to have bloomed alongside the now tarnished #MeToo movement.

Though there was great social good that came from #MeToo like the downfalls of predators like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, the movement and cancel culture as a whole was quickly utilized to shoot down celebrities like Aziz Ansari, who was #MeToo’d for being sort of pushy on a first date, and the beloved Kevin Hart, whose homophobic tweets from a decade ago made him somehow ineligible to host the Grammy’s.

There’s no better example of this than the recent cancellation of Cuban-born singer Camilla Cabello. The 22-year-old former X-Factor star was cancelled on Tuesday upon the discovery of Tumblr posts from when she was 14 years old. In a thread by Twitter user MotivateFenty, Cabello’s controversial memes are put on full display.

The posts, which frequently used racial epithets and made light of domestic abuse, are memes of a different era. The internet of 2011 was not the same place as it is now, and actually facing consequences for actions made online was not considered. A good measure of this is the use of homophobic language on Twitter, as tracked by NoHomophobes.com, a website that shows the dramatic drop in homophobic language.

Cabello has since apologized for the posts. On an Instagram post, Cabello told her 10.3 followers: “When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” the post read. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

Cabello’s apology was met by more scrutiny by the insatiable, while others mocked white fans for accepting the apology at all, again proving that admitting a wrong by apologizing is pouring blood in the water.

The attempted cancellation of Frida Kahlo

This month’s cancellation dramatics didn’t start or end there, as an attempted cancellation of world-famous Mexican painter and social commentator Frida Khalo was attempted on the site for the crime of being from an affluent, mixed-race family—because as everyone knows, cancelling long-dead historical figures who are no longer around to discuss their views in contemporary contexts is the definition of woke.

The conversation started as Twitter user Labrujaj went viral for pointing out that Kahlo, one of Mexico’s most well respected and beloved cultural figures and painters, “Was white and appropriated indigenous culture.”

Kahlo, whose father was German and mother was Mestizo, is also a figurehead of early feminist and LGBTQ movements. Kahlo’s work has been “celebrated internationally as emblematic of Mexican national and indigenous traditions and by feminists for what is seen as its uncompromising depiction of the female experience and form,” though some even attempted to smear her paintings as being racist depictions of indigenous people, such as the one below.

My Nurse and I, 1937 by Frida Kahlo

The painting, which was called racist,” depicts Khalo being breastfed by her wet nurse. The nurse is wearing a pre-Columbian funerary mask covering her face, and is not being depicted as having a darker face.

With J.K Rowling having also been cancelled for not supporting the idea that trans women should have equal access to women-only spaces, it’s becoming obvious that ending people’s careers is soon becoming a thing of the past. The validity of “cancellation” becomes less and less by the attempt.

Cancellation has gone from being a career-ending blindside to a badge that means “I was alive before 2014,” and nothing more. It’s about time we ignore it all.

Culture
Opinion
Uncategorized
Cancel Culture
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations