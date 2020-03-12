What you can do to spread joy not coronavirus
Short on toilet paper? Did you know a sponge on a stick used to be a popular option? And other ways to find and spread joy.
Short on toilet paper? Did you know a sponge on a stick used to be a popular option? And other ways to find and spread joy.
We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.
Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.
WWII veteran’s wish for 100 birthday cards on his 100 birthday more than fulfilled by thankful Canadians.
Among women, 81 percent feel pressure to take charge of the home front, with the main responsibility for cooking, cleaning, and childcare falling squarely in their laps.