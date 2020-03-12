Lifestyle

What you can do to spread joy not coronavirus

Short on toilet paper? Did you know a sponge on a stick used to be a popular option? And other ways to find and spread joy.

Chad Felix Greene
Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Collin Jones
Home schooling advice from a pro

Who knows? You could look back on Parenting in the Time of Coronavirus and find you made some of the best memories with your kids.

Nicole Russell
Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Nico Johnson
Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Joshua Bateman
Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

Collin Jones
How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Dounia Royer
Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Libby Emmons
What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

Kristen Monique
WWII veteran requests 100 birthday cards, Canadians do not disappoint

WWII veteran’s wish for 100 birthday cards on his 100 birthday more than fulfilled by thankful Canadians.

Libby Emmons
Bill Clinton claims he used sex with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage his anxieties’

In large part, Clinton engaged with Lewinsky to “manage his anxieties.” He thought to himself “here’s something that will take your mind off it for a while.”

Libby Emmons
How you react to the coronavirus threat is up to you

Rumours and fears about the Covid-19 coronavirus are spreading quickly online. Individual reports on twitter about an individual’s inability to…

Libby Emmons
Women often choose ‘women’s work’—get over it

Among women, 81 percent feel pressure to take charge of the home front, with the main responsibility for cooking, cleaning, and childcare falling squarely in their laps.

Libby Emmons
Ford government to provide Ontarians with free treatment for depression and anxiety

A program called Mindability was announced by the health minister Tuesday. The program will provide free therapy for Ontarians with anxiety and depression

Sam McGriskin
Alex Trebek updates fans on his battle with cancer

Alex Trebek spoke to fans about his health with a video posted to Twitter, giving a one-year update on his pancreatic cancer treatment.

Quinn Patrick

