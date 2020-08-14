Lifestyle

The lighter side of The Post Millennial. These days, we write about ways to keep sane during the current situation, along with human-interest stories.

Perfect podcasts for pandemic lockdown listening

Next time you're bored, on a walk, or a lengthy commute, try one of these if only to forget you just spent four months in an unnecessary quarantine.

Nicole Russell

Now's your chance to buy the Batmobile, the Ghostbusters car, or the DeLorean from 'Back To The Future'

The US Marshals are hosting an auction in Ohio on August 1 for three amazing replica movie mobiles.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Making room for foster children during the pandemic

Hundreds of thousands of children in the foster care system are being forced to brave this unprecedented crisis without the comfort of a stable home or loving guardians.

Melissa Buck

McDonald's $1 ice cream cones and soft drinks return for summertime

McDonald's is bringing back their summertime promotion of $1 dollar and $2 dollar ice cream deals and Canadians are rejoicing.

Quinn Patrick

Ads that affirm our worst impulses are doing more harm than good

Unhealthy eating habits, encouraged by coronavirus contagion confusion, pose a more imminent danger that just making it harder to fit into a pre-pandemic wardrobe.

Mia Cathell

Hiking trails and natural wonders you can escape to near Toronto

Parks are starting to open as restrictions are slowly being lifted. Here are a few of the best options in and around Toronto.

Loraine Balita-Centeno

Homeschooling emerges as a viable alternative to ideologically driven public education

If the homeschooling trend continues, stakeholders in the public education system won’t be happy for both financial and ideological reasons.

Barbara Kay

The world as seen through windows

Many experts believe that it might take a few years before people feel comfortable traveling again. For now, all travel bugs can do is dream and travel later.

Loraine Balita-Centeno

JK Rowling releases free book and asks kids around the world to help illustrate it

JK Rowling, best-selling author and mom of three has released her new children’s book The Ickabog online for free, to give kids in quarantine something new to read.

Loraine Balita-Centeno

Why to make your kids do chores— and how to get them to do it

How do you help your children get ready to “adult?” Science says you need to start them early.

Loraine Balita-Centeno

How to maintain muscle strength at home

If strength training at home is something you want to take seriously, you may want to buy some equipment that will make exercising easier.

Elizabeth Sarah Larkin

Three easy veggies to grow at home—just add water

The key to staying healthy is nourishment—specifically, nourishment rich in phytochemicals. Phytochemicals are a group of compounds found in plants that contain bioactive properties responsible for various health benefits, including antiviral properties.

Sabrina Wu

Here are 9 crazy ways people are practicing social distancing

Now that we are starting the confusing process of reopening, we are coming up with all kinds of ways to keep our distance.

Collin Jones

Five takeaways from the collapse of fashion

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly hurt a ton of businesses. There’s no doubt that many more businesses will be forced to close down.

Elizabeth Sarah Larkin

Seven desserts you can order in Toronto right now

Here are a few dessert shops delivering everything from beautifully decadent crepes to insanely fluffy Japanese cheesecakes and creamy tarts in Toronto.

Loraine Balita-Centeno

Trending in lifestyle