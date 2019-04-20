CBC talk show invites convicted terrorist Omar Khadr on as Sunday night guest

The Radio-Canada TV talk show “Tout le monde en parle” (Everyone’s talking about it) has scheduled convicted Al-Qaeda terrorist Omar Khadr on as a guest for their 8 PM Sunday program.
“We have a hit for the last episode of this season!”, advertises the program’s Twitter account.
Khadr, who was awarded $10.5 million by the Canadian government for having his rights violated as a prisoner in Guantanamo Bay was convicted of murdering U.S. Army Sergeant Christopher Speer with a grenade while fighting for Al-Qaeda.
The Tout le monde website descibres Khadr as a “former child soldier” who was jailed for 10 years at Guantanamo bay.
Khadr was recently released from his sentence and war crimes conviction by a Canadian court.