Christian rapper Zuby suspended from Twitter for saying ‘ok dude’

Christian rapper Zuby was suspended from Twitter for tweeting “ok dude.” The charge was misgendering, and it was levelled by a self-described “pronoun enforcer” antifa journalist who was pleased with the result of her reporting.
Zuby has been outspoken on conservative issues. He recently came under fire for stating his preference for a traditionally feminine mate. He also has some rather controversial ideas for today’s age, such as this where he posits that not every kid is in need of or should aspire to attain a university education.
Given the number of college-educated, smug blue checkmarks who have celebrated the censorship of Zuby, he seems to have a pretty good point.
Rules for who Twitter suspends and for what are obtuse and confusing, and often users can’t figure out just what will get them taken off the platform.
Meghan Murphy was banned for saying “yeah, him,” and “men aren’t women, though” while Emily Gorcenski, the antifa journalist who reported Zuby and then celebrated his ban, is free to hurl verbal abuse at those who criticize her:
The ban has led to other users calling for Twitter to #FreeZuby.
Twitter takes an active editorial role in determining what content they do not allow but refuses to admit that this is what they are doing. They are taking responsibility for users like Zuby saying “ok dude” but not for pedophiles or other really offensive accounts. Yet they maintain that they are a platform and not a publisher. Either Twitter has an editorial role to play and they are publishing content or they do not. This is a distinction that must be made.
The suspension of Zuby is yet another example of the ideological bias that plagues the Twitter platform.