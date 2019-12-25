Christmas Day shooting in Edmonton kills one man

A man has died in Edmonton after an early morning shooting on Christmas morning according to the Edmonton Journal.

The Journal reports that: “Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene after the victim was shot at a multi-unit housing complex at 117 Street and 106 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the man had been attending a Christmas party that spilled outside before he was shot.”

If this lethal incident is determined to be a homicide, it will be the 26th in Edmonton this year.