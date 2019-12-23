CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY: Two teens killed by alleged drunk driver in Toronto

Tragedy struck as two pedestrians were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Scarborough yesterday night, only three days before Christmas.

Paramedics were on scene at around 6:30 pm in the Markham Road and Progress Avenue area, as police were informed of an accident involving three pedestrians and a vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene to discover two 19-year-old men suffering serious injuries. The two were brought to the hospital where they passed away moments later.

Another man, 20, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injures, and is expected to survive the serious injuries sustained.

COLLISION:

Markham Rd + Progress Av

– Both victims have succumbed to their injuries

– Pronounced deceased in hospital

– Roads will be closed for a few hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 23, 2019

A source close to the two told police that the group had gone out for a walk to get something to eat, when the impaired driver collided with the bunch, according to CP24.

“The pedestrians were on the sidewalk on the south side here at Progress Avenue and that’s where they were struck,” said Insp. Stacey Davis to media on-scene Sunday.

“He did mount the curb and it does appear that he struck the guide rail also on the south side here and drove up the sidewalk and struck the pedestrians on the sidewalk.”

Michael Johnson, 40, of Pickering, was arrested at the scene and charged with:

1. Two counts of Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death while Impaired to any Degree

2. Two counts of Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death Exceed Blood Alcohol

3. Two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death

4. Operation of a Conveyance while Impaired Causing Bodily Harm

5. Operation of a Conveyance Impaired Causing Bodily Harm Exceed Blood Alcohol

6. Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance Cause Bodily Harm

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10 a.m.