Climate activists shut down traffic in Toronto

Twenty-nine climate activist youths occupied the offices of several figures of the Coastal Gaslink pipeline in Toronto today. The group also had a protest on Bay Street which temporarily shut down traffic.

According to reports from ClimateJustice T.O., a group focused on achieving “climate justice,” 29 youth occupied the offices of the prime financiers of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Toronto “in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en peoples.”

The group stated on their Instagram page that they also occupied the office of RBC’s CEO David McKay, stating that the bank “is the exclusive financial advisor to CGL, which means they’re responsible for man camps leading to MMIWG (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women), fossil fuel extraction, and land theft at gunpoint.”

The group had a large protest circle at the intersection of Bay and King street in Toronto which halted traffic for a number of hours.

“As major financiers of the CGL natural gas pipeline, these corporations must divest their involvement in a project that is attempting to illegally construct a pipeline on Wet’suwwet’en First Nation territory, facilitating a colonial invasion by the RCMP, and locking us into decades of fossil fuel extraction. We unite in solidarity with Wetsuwet’en land defenders,” the group said in a statement.