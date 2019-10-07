WATCH: Climate change protest blocks traffic in Toronto, Edmonton, and other Canadian cities

The bustling streets of Toronto are moving a bit slower this morning as the environmental group Extinction Rebellion makes themselves known.

The Prince Edward Viaduct on Bloor Street has been shut down, as protesters disrupt city streets, believing the event spreads awareness.

The event is expected to last half an hour, as protesters fill the streets “to show that major disruptions are inevitable if society fails to act on climate change.”

According to CityNews, the group has also filed a notice of demonstration with the Toronto police.

A few provinces away, the MacDonald Bridge in Halifax, Nova Scotia has also been completely shut down due to climate change activists.

According to Brett Ruskin for CBC, police have begun leading protesters away in handcuffs, as they are placed in transport vans.

WATCH BELOW: Halifax Protesters being led away in handcuffs

Arrests happening now in Halifax. Protesters are being led away in handcuffs, photographed by police, searched, and placed in transport vans. pic.twitter.com/ZFLKPF6sIV — Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) October 7, 2019

Const. John MacLeod told CityNews that “fewer than 100 protesters” are blocking access to vehicles on the Dartmouth side of the bridge, causing its temporary closure to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Extinction Rebellion has also shut down the Walterdale Bridge during rush hour.

“What we’re trying to do is create enough noise that the conversation starts,” George S., a member of Extinction Rebellion Edmonton told CTV News Edmonton.”Nothing is happening, it feels like we’re sleepwalking off a cliff here and we’re arguing about who’s gonna be late for work.”

Vancouver’s Burrard Bridge was no exception to the protests, as protesters gathered at the foot of the bridge, aiming to halt traffic for 12 minutes.

The Extinction Rebellion protestors are assembling at the foot of the Burrard bridge. 830 closure expected. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ ⁦@BC1⁩ ⁦@CKNW⁩ pic.twitter.com/CC6Gtv9eCk — Jennifer Palma (@JenPalmaGlobal) October 7, 2019

The bridge closures are a part of what Extinction Rebellion calls a “#BridgeOut, which are taking place in 60 cities across the world.

UPDATE: 18 people have been arrested in relation to the public protests in Halifax earlier today, according to Halifax Police. The group was given a strict deadline of when to leave the bridge by, and those who did not comply were arrested.