CN Rail obtains injunction to remove blockade in Quebec

CN Rail has acquired an injunction to remove a blockade on the rails of Montreal’s South Shore according to CBC News.

A statement released by the company says, “We’ve obtained the injunction and are hoping for a swift resolution of this incident so that passenger commuter rail service can resume.”

On Thursday, François Legault, the Premier of Quebec said, “Once the injunction is granted, we will dismantle the blockade.”

The injunction was filed by CN Rail on Wednesday because a blockade was formed on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line close to Saint-Lambert station.

According to Legault, the Longueuil police were responsible for removing the blockade and would apply force if they had to.

The story in BC is very different with the RCMP offering to remove themselves from the Wet’suwet’en territory.

Service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line was cancelled by transit operator, Exo, who said it was not possible “due to the shortage of buses and drivers in the metropolitan area.”

This train is the second to encounter difficulties in the Montreal area. In Kahnawake, a blockade caused Exo to discontinue travel on the Candiac line. The travel has been discontinued since February 10.

According to Legault, the Quebec government is not going to dismantle that blockade because it is located on Mohawk territory.

A protestor named Pierre-Oliver Parent noted that he felt he should be at the blockade to condemn the government’s actions.

“I’m a white settler, I’m a construction worker,” said Parent. “It’s a huge issue … it’s not the Canada that I want to live in.”

On Thursday, one man decided to attempt to take down the Saint-Lambert blockade on his own while swearing and yelling at the protestors. The man tore a cord that was supporting the banners and said that the protestors didn’t have the right to be blocking trains.

Marie-Therese Belanger, who lives close to the blockade said that she supports what the protestors are doing. She went to the blockade to show her support.

“Someone has to stand up and talk, and if it doesn’t work, this is what you have to do,” said Belanger. “I hope they’ll win.”

Parent said he hopes that the blockades prove to the government that “a large solidarity” is shared with the Wet’suwet’en people.

“We see that people are being touched by the injustice … and injustice to one is an injustice to all,” said Parent.

“All our brothers from each nation, we need to stand together.” he said