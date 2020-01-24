Coke, meth, and over $12,000 cash seized in Montreal-area police raids

The Surete du Quebec has confirmed that a series of raids came up big, as the K9-squad aided missions found cocaine, meth, and over $12,000 cash.

According to a report from the Surete du Quebec, a tag-team effort from the Monteregie organized crime division and the Rouisslon Police, along with police from the MRC des Jardins de Napierville division conducted searches over months of investigations in order to make the big bust.

In total, a house, three apartments, and a car were searched. In total, police seized:

• Roughly 240 grams of cocaine

• Roughly 380 tablets similar to methamphetamine

• Roughly 40 prescription drug tablets

• $12,400 in cash

• Drug paraphernalia as well as scales

• A pontoon boat

• Gun ammunition cartridges

A spokesperson from the Surete du Quebec said, although suspects were apprehended during the raid, there have not been any arrests or charges laid as of yet. Arrests may be made tomorrow.

The five searches were conducted at the following locations, as per CTV:

• Apartment on rue de l’Église Nord, Lacolle

• Residence in Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville

• Apartment and car on rue Saint-Roch, Saint-Constant

• Apartment on rue Saint-Henri, La Prairie