Compliments brand fresh-cut vegetables recalled Canada-wide due to Listeria contamination

Canadians should check their fridges to see if the have Compliments brand fresh cut vegetables as they may contain Listeria.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh-cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination.

The products include:

Sweet Kale Blend, 255 gram,

Vegetable platter with a ranch dip

Broccolini

Cauliettes chopped cauliflower

Power Green Blend

Green beans

All with a best before date up to and including Oct. 31.

The product was sold across Canada, and anyone who has should either return or dispose of it.