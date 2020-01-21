Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay receiving support from MPs

Conservative leadership contender Peter MacKay has received multiple endorsements from major CPC members over the past few days. Most recently, the Shadow Minister for International Trade Dean Allison took to Twitter to announce his support for the former Harper minister.

I’m happy to announce that I’m supporting @PeterMacKay for #CPCLdr.

I’ve worked with Peter for over 10 years and I believe he is the right choice to lead our Party and, after winning the next election, our country.#cdnpoli — Dean Allison (@DeanAllisonMP) January 21, 2020

Before this, the former leadership candidate Bryan Brulotte also stated that he would be supporting MacKay. Brullotte, who was the first to enter the leadership only to quietly leave a few days later, stated that, “Without a doubt, Peter has consistently displayed all the necessary attributes to become prime minister of Canada.”

Brulotte has known MacKay since 1997, and worked in Kim Campbell’s government before the disastrous leadership election of 1993.

MacKay has also won the support of Alberta MP, Blaine Calkins, who declared that MacKay was a “unifier who will win in every region of the country.”

Thanks Blaine! We’re building a great team! https://t.co/5OA8jvKyS0 — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) January 17, 2020

Not everything has been smooth for MacKay in the early days of the CPC leadership race. After MacKay declared his bid on Twitter, the long-standing Tory MP Scott Reid hit back, throwing the former Harper minister’s loyalty into question.

So far MacKay hasn’t unveiled any of his government policy propolsals if he were to get the top job in the country.

Polls have consistently placed MacKay as the current frontrunner in the leadership race.