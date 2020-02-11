Canadian News

Conservative leadership candidates speak out on #ShutDownCanada

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates speak out about the Coastal GasLink pipeline and the #ShutDownCanada protests.
Nico Johnson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Over the last week, major parts of Canada’s infrastructure have been at a standstill due to blockades erected by activists opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being built in Northern British Columbia.

In Vancouver Island, protesters erected barricades to stop cars from accessing public highways. In Vancouver proper, 57 demonstrators were arrested after judges granted an injunction to remove a blockade that had stopped workers from entering the Port of Vancouver.

Likewise, in Ontario, protestors decided to occupy the office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations in Toronto—chanting slogans like, “Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”

More worryingly, however, demonstrators blocked the train tracks in Belleville, Ontario, bringing all freight and passenger trains between Canada’s two largest cities and the nations capital to a halt.

The protests have effectively paralyzed Canada’s infrastructure. As a result of this, and with the Conservative Party’s leadership election picking up steam, Canadians deserve to know where the prospective leaders of Canada’s official opposition stand on the issue of the day.

Marilyn Gladu

When The Post Millennial reached out to Gladu, she stated that “this is an illegal protest and the rule of law must be enforced.”

“Keep in mind many of the activists are not even from this region or First Nation people. While we must consult and take action to address First Nations concerns, the rule of law is paramount as is the safety of Canadians,” Gladu added.

Erin O’Toole

Erin O’Toole has made his stance clear on both Twitter and in a comment to The Post Millennial, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “stop the illegal blockades.”

When O’Toole spoke to The Post Millennial, the Durham MP said, “We need to be telling Canadians why our natural resource and energy projects are in the national interest. Justin Trudeau has waffled on why the resource sector is important. He never sells Canada’s position as an energy superpower in the world. And now look where we are.”

O’Toole went on to add that he saw “people are using #ShutDownCanada and accusing the RCMP of apartheid, which is ridiculous and an insult to our brave men and women in uniform. There are protests escalating to blockades that stop people from going to work or seeing their families.”

“This is extremely disruptive and we must enforce court injunctions. The rule of law must be upheld.”

Rick Peterson

Rick Peterson has been vocal about his policy platform, and he is similarly vocal in his comments over #ShutDownCanada.

“The world is watching  and waiting to see how Canada reacts. Will the Liberal government defend the rule of law? Will it stand up to those who disrupt, delay and try to kill responsible resource development with illegal protests?”

“It’s clear what the response should be. Clear the tracks. Now. Any delay in getting this done will only encourage more of the same. It is time to be bold,” said Peterson.

Peter MacKay

Peter MacKay has not yet made a comment on the recent #ShutDownCanada protests, nor did he respond to The Post Millennial’s messages in time for this article’s publication.

Having said this, MacKay has expressed approval over similar energy projects like TeckMine in Alberta.

MacKay has also stated on Twitter that he welcomed the Trans Mountain Pipeline. MacKay further added, “The removal of any remaining barriers to the construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is great news for Alberta.”

Canadian News
Coastal Gaslink Pipeline
Conservative Party Of Canada
Leadership
Protestors
