Conservative Party ad shows how much Trudeau lies

Don’t let anyone tell you Justin Trudeau hasn’t told a lie.

The Conservative Party of Canada has released a new advertisement against Justin Trudeau. The new advertisement appropriately paints Trudeau as a hypocrit and as dishonest, using his own words against him while comparing what Trudeau says to reality.

The ad is called “Justin Trudeau vs The Truth.”

Scheer has said on numerous occasions that Trudeau has lost the moral authority to lead Canada, and that he should step down. Scheer points out that Trudeau has attempted to mislead the public on numerous occasions, and should not be leading Canada after being caught red handed on so many occasions.