Conservatives beating Liberals handily: New poll

According to the newest IPSOS poll of decided voters, The Conservatives are leading by double digits—a full 10% higher than the Liberals.

The NDP has 21% support, while the Bloc and others make up the other 9%.

This new poll suggests that confidence in Justin Trudeau and what’s left of his inner circle is still extremely low, and Canadians have not forgiven them or forgotten about the SNC-Lavalin scandal.