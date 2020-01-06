Convicted Canadian pedophile appeals case in Nepal

Convicted Canadian pedophile, Peter Dalglish, is set to appeal his conviction. Dalglish will argue that he was a victim of a police conspiracy, according to The Canadian Press.

In particular, Dalglish will say that a “conspiracy” was created by those who forced children “to lie and damage the reputation of an innocent man.” As a result of this, Dalglish will be attacking the credibility of the rule of law and the justice system of Nepal.

Dalglish, who received the Order of Canada, was originally sentenced last June to nine years in jail. He is from London, Ontario, and has assembled a legal team to dispute the sentencing. Nepalese police have accused Dalglish of raping two boys, aged 11 and 14.

In his appeal statement, Dalglish also stated that “The police offered bribes and incentives to potential witnesses and their families in exchange for damaging information about the defendant. They threatened those who could not be bought.”

Dalglish established the charity called Street Kids International in 1980, and has also carried out work in Liberia and Afghanistan.