Coronavirus not all bad: cruise-ship passengers get free porn while quarantined

A cruise ship that has been stuck at sea after there were passengers discovered to have coronavirus is getting a little help from an adult website to entertain them while they’re quarantined: some skin flicks.

Approximately 7,300 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess and World Dream cruise have been stranded and docked Hong Kong and Japan as a direct result of the coronavirus epidemic.

251 Canadians are docked in Japan after it was announced on Sunday, that six more people tested positive for the virus. The cruise ship now has a total of 70 cases onboard with the remaining passengers stuck on board and quarantined with little to do for entertainment.

CamSoda, a Miami-based pornography company has offered quarantined passengers full complimentary access to their webcam services according to Fox Business reports.

Daryn Parker is CamSoda’s vice president and he elaborated on the decision in a statement to the press, “They are not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom,” stated the release. “We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling.”

“In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we’re offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming.”

“Camming” is a more interactive approach to traditional pornography whereby individuals can perform in front of their webcam at home or in a studio for a live audience and the viewers pay for the experience through tips and site tokens. There is also the ability to chat in real-time with the sex worker.

CamSoda is asking that passengers and crew aboard the cruise to send them proof of travel documents via email to stranded@camsoda.com according to the New York Post. CamSoda will then respond by sending the individual 1,000 free tokens which can be used to pay for the webcam live-stream performers.

