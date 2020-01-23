CORONAVIRUS: Public transportation and airport shut down in Wuhan to contain virus

The city of Wuhan in China has been quarantined by the Chinese government. The cities public transportation and airport are being shut down to contain the coronavirus which was first detected in Wuhan. So far 17 people have died because of the virus and 500 others have become sick.

According to Fox News, warnings have been issued to travellers by health agencies in other countries. Enhanced screening procedures have also been implemented in many countries for flights coming in from the Wuhan area.

Public #transportation such as bus, subway, ferry and long-distance bus in Wuhan will be temporarily closed since 10am Thursday. All flights and trains departed from #Wuhan will be temporarily cancelled to reduce risk of spread of the new virus, local govt says. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gtzIlFszaf — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) January 22, 2020

China is under scrutiny because officials did not release all of the information they had on the virus when it was first discovered. The health officials in China maintained that only 41 people had been infected for weeks. They said there were a very small number of deaths related to the virus.

Lower level officials have reportedly been cautioned not to cover up any known spreading of the virus which is thought to be able to pass between humans.

The country was also accused of covering up the severity of the SARS virus which took place between 2002 and 2003. The virus killed 770 after infecting approximately 8,000. The public did not learn about the virus until around five months after it was noticed.

It has been reported that including the U.S., five countries outside of China have announced cases of the coronavirus.

Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The National Institute of Health says that they are currently in the early stages of making a vaccine for the virus.