At least 24 sponsors of Jennifer Welch’s “I’ve Had It” podcast have pledged not to advertise with the show after she and her cohost laughed maniacally about the idea of digging up Charlie Kirk’s body so that he could be killed again. As sponsors have dropped the show, citing the episode, Welch has lashed out at Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, claiming that the nonprofit is trying to “cancel” her.

The list of companies that have indicated they cut off their advertising relationship with Welch include: Cash App, Chewy, Boll & Branch, Zenni Optical, Momentous, Casper, HexClad, Ladder, Nutrafol, Jones Road Beauty, PAKA, Ember, BetterHelp, Get Ethos, Get Honey Love, Primal Queen, iRestore, Ridge Wallet, Lola Blankets, NOBL Travel, and Dupe.com.

Two other companies which used to advertise with Welch, but ended that relationship before the infamous episode, including Monarch Money and Branch Basics, also said they would not come back. Ridge Wallet said in a post to X, “We have an internal policy not to discuss our creator partnerships publicly. There are contracts and NDAs involved. That said, we have no future plans to work with this creator or any other shows on their network."

Chewy published a statement, saying, "We do not sponsor or support the 'I’ve Had It' podcast. We unequivocally condemn violence in all forms. The comments made by the hosts do not reflect Chewy’s values or what we stand for as a company. Casper said in a post to X when questioned about their sponsorship, "We have ended our sponsorship and will no longer be associated with that program!"

After the wave of sponsors started to cut off their deals with the podcast, Welch and her cohost Angie Sullivan took to the airwaves, accusing TPUSA and spokesman Andrew Kolvet of conducting a "cancellation" campaign against them. Welch said the only reason that TPUSA was "spearheading" the "cancellation campaign" was because they took "L after L after L" in the midterm elections and " now they're trying to ignite a war with us because they want to prove to their donors, 'we can cancel libs.'"

After the backlash, Welch and Sullivan did apologize, saying in a post, “On Thursday’s show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize." “Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence. We’ve long supported common-sense gun safety reform. To that end, we’ve made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America," the statement added at the time.