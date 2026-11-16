Actress Nicola Coughlan has said that she will not be watching the new Harry Potter show coming out from HBO, doubling down on previous comments that she “wouldn’t touch” the show “with a 10-foot pole.”

The Bridgerton star told The Observer, “I will not be watching the new ‘Harry Potter’ show and I would never be in it. Look, I know people that are involved in those shows, and they’re nice people and whatever, but it’s not for me.”

Coughlan previously criticized Harry Potter author JK Rowling in 2025, following Rowling’s celebration of the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that the legal definition of woman is based on biological sex. Rowling had posted a photo of herself smoking a cigar in the wake of the ruling with a caption that read, “I love it when a plan comes together.” Coughlan posted an article from The Cut to her Instagram story in response, which had the headline “This Is a New Low for J.K. Rowling.” Coughlan wrote, “Keep your new ‘Harry Potter’ lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.”

Rowling claimed after that she did not know who Coughlan was, nor actor Pedro Pascal, who has starred in a number of works including The Mandalorian. Pascal has also criticized Rowling’s support for women’s rights, per Variety. “Me, I could believe,” Coughlan told The Observer. “But Pedro Pascal? You know who Pedro Pascal is, girl. Like, please.”