In a hearing on Monday, Judge William Sullivan set a date of March 29 for the retrial of Lindsay Clancy. Her first trial ended in a hung jury, with one juror holding out against 11 others who wanted to find her not guilty by reason of insanity.

Clancy has been charged with killing her three young children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, inside their Duxbury, Massachusetts home.

The state said at the beginning of the hearing when asked about status that “given what the charges are, it requires a jury trial, so we'd be ready to pick a jury trial date.”

The defense said, “I think you can read between the lines that when they say that the case is going to require a jury, that it's an indirect comment from the DA that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments, so we will pick a trial date.”