A Mexican illegal alien previously sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for heroin trafficking has pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Portland after returning to the United States following his deportation.

Carlos Baustista-Lopez, 53, pleaded guilty November 10 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal reentry after removal, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

His previous conviction came in Utah in 2011. He received a 150-month prison sentence and was deported to Mexico in March 2021. Investigators conducted three controlled fentanyl purchases from Baustista-Lopez before searching him, his vehicle and his residence on May 20, 2026. After agents stopped him, he admitted he was delivering fentanyl to a customer.

Authorities recovered approximately 194 grams of fentanyl packaged in 17 bags from his home, along with cash and a drug ledger. Baustista-Lopez admitted responsibility for at least 400 grams of a fentanyl-containing mixture and agreed to forfeit $14,434 in trafficking proceeds.