Actor Liam Neeson has reacted to Meryl Streep voicing the part of Aslan in the newest Chronicles of Narnia film coming out, The Magician's Nephew. He visibly cringed at the idea, but then diplomatically said that if a woman is "playing Jesus Christ," there is "nobody better" than Streep.

Neeson voiced the mythical lion in the original “Chronicles of Narnia” films, and said in a recent interview with ScreenRant that he was not aware there was a new movie being made. Aslan is representative of Jesus Christ in the franchise based on the writings of Christian author CS Lewis.

“I’m sorry, this is news to me," Neeson said when he was asked if he had seen the trailer for the movie. "Meryl is playing Jesus Christ? Well, if you’re going to make Christ a lady, nobody better than Meryl," he responded, appearing visibly uncomfortable with the idea, but smoothed over the response. Greta Gerwig, the director of the film, cast Streep in the role and has said that David Bowie—who declared himself gay in 1972 and then bisexual in 1976—was the inspiration behind the look for Aslan, who has a multicolored look.