The Netflix miniseries “Painkiller,” which dramatizes the federal investigation into Purdue Pharma and its marketing of the opioid painkiller OxyContin, is drawing renewed criticism over its portrayal of the prosecutors who pursued the company. The series features a fictional black female investigator as a central figure in the case, despite the real-life prosecution being led by white male attorneys.

The show’s protagonist is Edie Flowers, played by actress Uzo Aduba. The character is a fictional composite representing multiple investigators and officials who worked to uncover the pharmaceutical company's role in the opioid crisis.

The series premiered in 2023 and is a dramatized account of the rise of OxyContin, the Sackler family’s involvement in Purdue Pharma, and the federal government's efforts to hold the company accountable for marketing practices it carried out regarding the drug. In reality, the federal prosecution was led by Assistant US Attorneys Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer, working under then-US Attorney John Brownlee in the Western District of Virginia. Other federal prosecutors, including Assistant US Attorneys Owen Foster and Michael Drescher, were involved in another investigation that contributed to Purdue’s 2020 federal guilty plea.

Rather than depicting the individual attorneys and investigators, “Painkiller” uses Flowers as its fictional lead. The show creators acknowledged that the character was deliberately developed as a composite of several real people. Co-creator Noah Harpster said that the production team chose to consolidate multiple figures into one character to help tell the story. “In some cases, it's better to create a composite character that encompasses several peoples’ points of view rather than having three separate characters. And so, that was a big decision for us in creating Edie Flowers, played by Uzo Aduba, who is a composite character of a few different folks, plus some imagination as well,” Harpster said in an interview promoting the show.