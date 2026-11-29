The pro-LGBTQ outlet "Outsports" is being critical of NFL players for supporting Christian charities. The outlet named 10 NFL players who used the "My Cause My Cleats" campaign to donate to charities that the outlet claimed are "anti-LGBTQ groups."

One of the 10 players, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, was specifically called out in their headline: "Brock Purdy among 10 NFL players using My Cause My Cleats to support anti-LGBTQ groups."

Purdy selected the Children's Hunger Fund as his charity of choice, which the outlet called "anti-gay," citing the Christian organization’s stance that marriage is between one man and one woman. The article from "Outsports" was penned by reporter Cyd Zeigler, who posted to X, "For years @outsports has pushed the @NFL to bar players from supporting organizations that oppose LGBTQ rights and ban gay people from employment with their My Cause My Cleats. This year, 10 players are doing just that, including SF QB Brock Purdy."

Among the Christian organizations drawing ire from Zeigler, the founder of the outlet, aside from the Children's Hunger Fund, are the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Young Life. Zeigler called out four current NFL players who raise money for the FCA, including Swayze Bozeman of the Bengals, Riley Patterson of the Ravens, Julian Ashby of the Patriots, and Case Keenum of the Bears.