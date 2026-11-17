‘Glee’ reboot underway at Hulu, Disney+ as Jane Lynch says she’d love to reprise role of Sue Sylvester
“Oh, I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life."
“Oh, I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life."
With a reboot of the hit television show Glee being greenlit in October, actress Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester in the original show, has expressed a desire to reprise her role.
Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, Lynch said, “If I am asked to partake, the answer will be yes. I cannot wait.”
When asked what it would be like to return to the cheer coach character, Lynch said, “Oh, I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life. You know, I wonder though how far we can take her now. Because if you look out in the world, there are a lot of Sue Sylvesters out there.”
Lynch had previously said in a 2022 interview with The Guardian that Sue Sylvester “would be MAGA.” In the final season of Glee, Sylvester is fired from her role at the school and is revealed at the end to be the Republican Vice President under a President Jeb Bush, and had plans to run for president in 2024.
Lynch told Hudson, “It would be really, really fun to do it again and to get to wear tracksuits every day. That was my most favorite wardrobe.”
It was revealed in October that Disney+ and Hulu have greenlit a reboot of the show. The show will be produced by 20th Television and will air on Hulu and Disney+, per Variety.
The outlet confirmed that Lea Michele will be reprising her role as Rachel Berry, while other stars in the original series, such as Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, have expressed an interest in returning.
Libby’s Desk
Commentary and must-reads from Libby’s desk, straight to your inbox.
TPM Newsletter
The Post Millennial’s top stories, delivered to your inbox.