With a reboot of the hit television show Glee being greenlit in October, actress Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester in the original show, has expressed a desire to reprise her role.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, Lynch said, “If I am asked to partake, the answer will be yes. I cannot wait.”

When asked what it would be like to return to the cheer coach character, Lynch said, “Oh, I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life. You know, I wonder though how far we can take her now. Because if you look out in the world, there are a lot of Sue Sylvesters out there.”

Lynch had previously said in a 2022 interview with The Guardian that Sue Sylvester “would be MAGA.” In the final season of Glee, Sylvester is fired from her role at the school and is revealed at the end to be the Republican Vice President under a President Jeb Bush, and had plans to run for president in 2024.