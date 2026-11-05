Left-wing outlet Salon announced on Thursday that after 31 years, it is ceasing publication. The outlet stated that its “publishing model is no longer sustainable” to continue operations.

An announcement from the outlet on Thursday read, “Over three decades, Salon has brought together politics, culture, criticism and ideas in a way that was distinctly our own. Our journalism examined power and politics, questioned assumptions, surfaced stories that deserved attention and made room for perspectives that were too often overlooked. Our writers and editors helped shape conversations about the forces changing our lives. The work was never simply about keeping up with the news. It was about making sense of it.”

It later added, “The business realities of independent digital journalism have changed profoundly over the years. After careful consideration, we have reached the difficult decision that our publishing model is no longer sustainable. We know this news will be deeply disappointing to many of you, and we share that sadness.” In response to the news, social media users noted some of the more outlandish headlines published in Salon over the years.