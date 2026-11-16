The "looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular has been ruthlessly mocked online after he said that his girlfriend shaved her head so that he would not get acne on his face due to "nocturnal facial contact" with her hair. He claimed that the hair shaving was for a family member who has cancer, but then deleted that claim.

"Nocturnal facial contact with a woman's hair may expose skin to comedogenic hair-product residue, causing acne. My girlfriend in an attempt to aid me in my looksmaxing journey shaved all of her hair off. Very loving gesture, bare minimum lOI."

After the post was made by Clavicular, other posts circulated, with him saying, "Ok she wanted me to delete it, but f*ck that was going to be the best bait in twitter history. Looksmax already has a bad reputation tho so prob better." In another post that was floating around, but appeared to be deleted by the influencer, he said, "This is a sh*t post. Shes donating her hair to a family member who has cancer. I just knew this would be an amazing bait lol."

Although the influencer deleted the explanation surrounding donating the hair because of the family member with cancer, Clavicular was dragged over the claim he forced his girlfriend to shave her head. "Scared of his own girlfriends hair So makes her shave it off for clicks like some kind of prisoner Apparently a masculine guy," one user said.