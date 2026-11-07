She made the comments towards the end of a segment on the November 3 episode of the "Handsome" podcast, which is hosted by Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin.

Feimster told the singer, “I’m sorry for the men that hurt you, but I’m not sorry for the songs that came from it,” adding, “Did it make you want to be a lesbian at any point?”

Pansexual is defined as emotional or sexual attraction to someone despite their sex. The remarks follow comments that she made about an "amazing" kiss with Sarah Jessica Parker while she was on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper. She kissed Parker during an early episode of "Sex and the City."

She said that the idea of the "lesbian moment" came directly from her. “I reached out to them and I said, ‘Might it be a nice time for Carrie to experience a lesbian moment?’ And they said, ‘Why, yes. We were thinking the same thing.’”