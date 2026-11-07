Married singer Alanis Morissette declares she is 'pansexual'
"I’m pansexual," she said in a podcast appearance.
"I’m pansexual," she said in a podcast appearance.
Canadian singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette has come out as pansexual.
She made the comments towards the end of a segment on the November 3 episode of the "Handsome" podcast, which is hosted by Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin.
Feimster told the singer, “I’m sorry for the men that hurt you, but I’m not sorry for the songs that came from it,” adding, “Did it make you want to be a lesbian at any point?”
Morissette responded, “I’m pansexual, so, yeah.”
Notaro also chimed in, “Wait, you’re not really pansexual, are you?”
Morissette further clarified and said, "I am."
Pansexual is defined as emotional or sexual attraction to someone despite their sex. The remarks follow comments that she made about an "amazing" kiss with Sarah Jessica Parker while she was on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper. She kissed Parker during an early episode of "Sex and the City."
She said that the idea of the "lesbian moment" came directly from her. “I reached out to them and I said, ‘Might it be a nice time for Carrie to experience a lesbian moment?’ And they said, ‘Why, yes. We were thinking the same thing.’”
Since 2010, Morissette has been married to her husband Mario Treadway and is the mother of three children, Ever, 15; Onyx, 10; and Winter, 7.
She rose to fame with her 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill" which became a defining moment in her career. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year.
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