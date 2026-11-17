"Hunger Games" actress Maya Hawke has praised the series for being " anti-fascist " and said that it can help "inform children" about how to think about revolutionary actions. Hawke made the comments to a reporter from Variety.

"One of the extraordinary things about the Hunger Games is that it's anti-fascist, populist art that is also popular. And I think that being a part of something that really can rally and bring people together, and you know, inform children about how to think about change, how to think about revolution."

"What's so beautiful about these prequels, why I'm so proud to be a part of them, and what each one means is every tiny revolution, every attempt at a revolution that has to happen to get to a moment like Katniss. You know, It's not one moment. It's tons of little rebellions stacking on top of each other until the dominoes just crash, and you can change the world.

Hawke, daughter of Hollywood royalty Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, stars as the character Wiress is the prequel film "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." The move is set 24 years before the original trilogy takes place and follows the young Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games. Wiress is the character in the film that won the 49th Hunger Games.