Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is slated to testify before Congressional House panels on December 1, which will then be followed by testimony from one of Nvidia’s lawyers, Tim Teter. Huang is the founder of the company and has been an integral part of its operation for its entire duration.

Overnight, congressional leaders announced that Huang will testify in Congress on December. “We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said Reps. Brian Mast, John Moolenaar, and Rick Crawford, the chairs of the Foreign Affairs, CCP Select, and Intelligence Committees.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” they added. Last week, Huang resigned from his role as CEO of Nvidia after he was revealed to have affairs with multiple women, including one that has been connected in reports to Chinese intelligence. US officials have said that they are unsure if the woman in question, Alice Huang, is a Chinese spy.

Alice Huang was an executive at the Singapore-based tech company Megaspeed. The company had been buying chips from Nvidia, and there have been concerns that the company was diverting the chips to China. Huang also posted a statement on Tuesday saying that he is open to coming back to the company if the board of Nvidia finds it to be in the company’s best interest.