Playbill published a casting call for the new “ George Floyd the Musical“ only to be forced to pull it down and apologize. The ad called for comedic singers and musical theatre vocal talent for “ George Floyd the Musical” cast album recording sessions. The tagline was “The $20 Bill That Changed the World!”

People called it offensive, with Disney Snow White star Rachel Zegler commenting, eloquently, “Ummm…?” Others posited that it was just an “AI joke,” Deadline reported. After the 2024 presidential election, Zegler posted that she hoped Trump voters “never know peace.”

The ad was placed by Busted Broadway, which launched in May with the mission: "Busted Broadway produces studio cast recordings for the satirical, dark, and unhinged musicals that traditional theatre won't touch.”

The backlash came from the same contingent most likely to celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk and to have no issue with “ Luigi the Musical.”

The independent musical theater record label is based in New Jersey and boasts other projects such as “Genghis Khan the Musical” and “Abstinence the Musical.

“Our George Floyd the Musical is not making light of, condoning, or mocking the horrific 2020 murder of George Floyd. It's a satire on the culture, rather than the person. Never judge a show by its title, as many who have never seen the script or score appear to be doing now.”

“Busted Broadway seeks to push the limits of what is possible in musical theatre by producing provocative and satirical musical cast albums.

But that wasn’t good enough for Playbill readers, who demanded an apology. Deadline collected some complaints, including “This is in incredibly poor taste. This isn’t edgy.” Another comment read: “Can anyone explain to me why ‘George Floyd’ and ‘comedic Musical’ are in the same sentence?? I actually want answers on why this is okay or appropriate???”

“Hell isn’t hot enough for yall cause a George Floyd musical, satire or not is in such disgustingly bad taste. For yall it might not matter but he still had a daughter, and a family that have to see yall turn his death into a joke.”

“Hell is hot & ready for you. Weirdos making an injustice out to be musical. May you never rest.”

Playbill took the ad down, saying:

“Late yesterday afternoon, Playbill Jobs incorrectly approved a job listing that had no place on our site. Once leadership was alerted, the listing was immediately removed, and we began reviewing and revising our approval processes. We apologize unequivocally for giving this hateful listing any further air, and we promise to do better going forward. We at Playbill aim to lift up this community with empathy, consideration, and respect. We hope those who read and follow us do the same.

“We know this listing has upset and offended many, and the fact that it made it onto our site has disappointed those who trust us as an outlet.

“For that, we are sorry, and are committed to regaining your trust.”

Playbill Instagram post, Nov. 19 Instagram

But Playbill wasn’t done, with Chairman Philip Birsh and Chief Operating Officer Alex Birsh issuing a separate statement, saying “We’re terribly crestfallen that our system to catch inappropriate and offensive submissions failed to catch this outrageous posting. Our failure has caused bewilderment, anger, and hurt within the theatre community and within our own company. We must fully take complete responsibility for failing our own standards.”

Playbill, which ran an announcement about the new company in May, went on to say “the person who wrote that job description and the company behind this outrage and submission to Playbill deserves harsh scrutiny. They also do not deserve to be a part of our world any further. Playbill will now ban Busted Broadway from posting on Playbill Jobs in the future and will not be writing any articles about their projects in the future.”

“Our entire company and our entire Playbill family once more apologize for our part in this debacle. We hope our actions, that were taken as immediately as possible, communicate our disgust and the seriousness in which we take this situation. Playbill will always be on the right side of what our community stands for and will not be used again by such an unscrupulous organization. Thank you for considering our words, thoughts, and actions in this regard,” they went on to say.

For their part, Busted Broadway said they “seek to push the limits of what is possible in musical theatre by producing provocative and satirical musical cast albums. Our George Floyd the Musical is NOT making light of, condoning, or mocking the horrific 2020 murder of George Floyd. It’s a satire on the CULTURE, rather than the person. Never judge a show by its title, as many who have never seen the script or score appear to be doing now.”