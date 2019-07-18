Death toll in suspected Japan arson incident hits 33, another 36 injured

A popular Japanese anime studio was reportedly set ablaze this morning in Kyoto.

According to eyewitnesses, a man in his 40s was allegedly seen pouring flammable liquids onto the building and setting it on fire. The man was arrested and taken to the hospital with some injuries.

According to BBC News, residents living near called police once they heard the sounds of an explosion, while seeing smoke billowing from the building.

As of now, the confirmed number of deaths has reached 33, with another 36 injured, according to Japanese news source NHK.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the incident was “too appalling for words.” offering his condolences to the victims and those involved.

Police also found knives at the scene. According to NHK, the suspect was also heard saying “drop dead” as he set the building ablaze.

The suspect’s relationship with the company is unclear.