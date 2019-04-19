Did SNC-Lavalin sponsor an ad to smear Jody Wilson-Raybould?

According to a tweet by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel, SNC-Lavalin has sponsored an ad that besmirches the name of Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The ad in question asks “Did Jody Wilson-Raybould understand her role?”

According to a Twitter account called @INTEGRITYBC, the ad appeared in a Globe and Mail article.

Wilson-Raybould was the Attorney General until she was unduly and inappropriately pressured by Prime Minister Trudeau and his office.

The reason for all of the inappropriate pressure and harassment? She did not recommend a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) for SNC-Lavalin after the RCMP filed multiple corruption and fraud charges against the company.

Of course, there is the possibility that this sponsored ad was faked to stoke outrage. If a bad actor had a Google ads account, they could have conceivably doctored up such an ad sponsorship.

But, if it’s true that SNC-Lavalin sponsored this ad, it’s quite rich coming from a company that allegedly paid $30,000 in escorts for Muammar Gaddafi’s son.

The SNC-Lavalin scandal is far from over, but one wonders if this would be a wise PR move for a company that is not well regarded in the eyes of most Canadians.

We reached out to SNC-Lavalin for comment, but have not heard back as of yet.

