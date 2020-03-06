WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

The assault was caught on camera at around 4 pm on Thursday in Crown Heights on Utica and Sterline Place.

The victim was beaten, jumped on, and kicked several times while she was down.

Police say the victim had her sneakers, cell phone, and debit card stolen.

The victim is in hospital being treated for serious bruising and swelling to her face and body.

“One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet,” a commanding officer with NYPD Brooklyn North said in a tweet.

“We CAN NOT allow this behaviour in our community,” the commanding officer added.

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.